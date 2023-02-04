Madeline “Maggie” A. Miracle, 79, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on December 11, 1943 to Mickey and Lillian (Wilcox) Zanoni in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Maggie attended schools in Rock Springs, Jackson, Torrington and Rawlins graduating in 1962. September 10, 1962 she married John MacPherson and together they had two children, Bill and Becky. Later she and John divorced.

October 1962 to June 1964 she worked at the Denver branch of Federal Reserve and attended night classes at Regis University. In 1964 she moved to Laramie, Wyoming and received a BS degree in Elementary Education. In 1969 was a student teacher, moved back to Rawlins and became a substitute teacher. A member of the Chapter AF PEO, St. Teresa’s Circle, volunteered at the Red Cross to military families and a Cub Scout Leader. 1977 to 1978 she worked at Carbon County Planning and Zoning and in 1978 she received her Realtor License. She moved to Saratoga in 1978 and from 1978 to 1979 she worked at the Saratoga State Bank.

On January 11, 1979 Maggie married Bob Miracle. In 1988 to 2002 she worked for Dr. Roy Peach in Casper, Wyoming. She was a Crest Hill School HSA Secretary and Treasurer, past member of St. Anne’s Circle, the Symphony Guild, Friends of the Library, the Chapter Y PEO, Casper Country Club, Paradise Valley Country Club, and she also volunteered for other organizations and causes.

She and Bob spent winters in San Jacinto, CA and Hemit, CA, where they enjoyed being with their friends and playing golf. After Bob’s passing she spent time in Mesquite, NV with her brother and his wife, Mickey and Barbara Zanoni.

Maggie is preceded in death by her parents, Mickey Zanoni and Lillian (Wilcox) Zanoni; and husband, Robert Warren Miracle.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Diane) MacPherson of Rawlins, WY; daughter, Becky MacPherson of Casper, WY; granddaughters, Chelsi MacPherson of Rawlins, WY, and Ashlynn MacPherson of Casper, WY; grandson, Devan MacPherson of Casper, WY; great-grandchildren, MacKenna and Marlee Ross; brother, Mickey (Barbara) Zanoni of Mesquite, NV and their son, Michael Zanoni.

There will be a Memorial Mass held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in May. She will be inurned at Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery to be placed with her husband, Bob. For funeral date and time please contact Newcomer Casper Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 23600 Soboba Road, San Jacinto, CA 92583 or Casper College Foundation (please note donations to the Bob Miracle Fund), 125 College Dr. Casper, WY 82601.

