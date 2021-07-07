CASPER — Maragret Fern “Margot” (Mundell) Smith passed away in Casper, Wyoming on June 30, 2021 after a life full of joy and purpose. Margot was born on December 28, 1937 in Evanston, Illinois to Frances and Bryan Mundell.

Margot loved the West and moved to Montana. She attended Eastern College of Education in Billings where she earned her teaching degree and later a Masters in technology.

Margot held many jobs while attending school. She often shared stories of working at a dude ranch near Absarokee, Montana. It was there she met a tall good-looking cowboy named Clarence James Smith, known as “Smitty”. The two were married in 1957. They had one child, Russell James Smith “Rusty”. Rusty was the love of Margot’s life. They moved to Casper in 1969.

Margot was always active in many educational organizations. It was in these that she made many dear friends. She attended the First United Methodist Church in Casper. Margot taught children for 45 years. She always demanded that her students be the best they could. She was loved by many of her students and was later nominated for awards by them.