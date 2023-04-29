CASPER — Marcia Anne Lynch, age 93, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at her home in Casper. Marcia was born in New York City on August 26, 1929 to Harold and Martha Sherman. After high school, she moved to Fayetteville, AR to attend the University of Arkansas. There she met and married her first love, Wendell Smith. The couple moved to Fort Worth, Texas and then to Casper, WY, following Wendell’s career in geology. They had three children: Michael, Todd, and Janet. Marcia and Wendell were also foster parents, caring for 43 foster babies throughout the years.

After Wendell’s death in 1982, she moved to Mountain View, AR to care for her aging parents. While in Arkansas, she married the second love of her life, Lester Lynch. She and Lester cared for her parents until each of their deaths. Lester also passed during that time, after which she returned to her beloved Wyoming to spend her elder years.

Two very important times of Marcia’s life included building the family cabins on Casper Mountain and hosting the Cavers during her time in Arkansas. Wendell and Marcia obtained the mountain property in the 1950’s, where they built the cabins with the help of good friends, the Petersons. Marcia and Wendell shared the cabins with numerous family, friends, and guests throughout the years, always maintaining a guest book for visitors to share their experiences. In Arkansas, Marcia and Lester became hosts of the Cavers when her sons, Mike and Todd, became involved with the Boston Mountain Grotto. Marcia was an excellent cook, and the cavers could always count on specially prepared meals after hours spent exploring.

Marcia was preceded in death by Wendell, Lester, her parents, Harold and Martha, her sister, Mary, and her daughter, Janet Kopriva.

She is survived by son Michael and wife, Vicki, son, Todd, granddaughters: Candace and Janelle and their husbands: Bill and Garon, and great-grandchildren: Lauren, Eli, Tori, and Adrion. Marcia is also survived by extended family, Eileen and Will Mosley and their daughters: Danielle and Michelle. Other special friends include Rick and Wendy Hughes, and a thank you to Sue Shell and Lori Wormus for their support and care.

Marcia truly led an extraordinary life. She had an unconditional love for people, and in her words: Follow some of your heart desires if you can. Keep life relatively simple. Be kind and loving to others.

A memorial service will be held at the cabins at a later date. In lieu of donations, please plant a tree through Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home at bustardcares.com, where her original obituary can also be viewed.