CASPER—Margaret A. “Peg” Olsen, 103, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born March 28, 1918 in St. Paul Minnesota. She married Owen “Bud” Olsen on November 22, 1941. They had one daughter, Judy (Gene) Strasheim.

Peg worked at Wyoming National Bank for 29 years.

She was an amazing and wonderful woman that everyone loved and respected. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to express a special “thank you” to Robert for all his love and laughter. Also, to all of the staff at Life Care Center of Casper.

A mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

