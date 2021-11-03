 Skip to main content
Margaret A. "Peg" Olsen

CASPER—Margaret A. “Peg” Olsen, 103, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Casper Chapel

