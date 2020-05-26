× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOUGLAS—Margaret Anne “Peggy” (Metzler) Schmidt passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home in Douglas, Wyoming at the age of 77. Peggy was born in Newcastle, Wyoming on Tuesday, July 14, 1942, she is the daughter of Ivan Thomas and Caroline (Nelson) Metzler.

Peggy grew up in Newcastle and graduated from high school in 1960. In 1962 she graduated from Black Hills State with a degree in Physical Education and Art. She married Gradon Schmidt on October 27, 1962. After her divorce in 1976 Peggy moved to Sinclair, Wyoming where she raised her two daughters, Theresa and Amy.

Peggy worked at The Parco Inn after her move to Sinclair and went on to work at Arch Mineral Corporation and North Antelope Rochelle Mine driving a coal truck. She was one of the first women in this position.

Peggy enjoyed painting and traveling with her sister, Mickey, to research genealogy. Her favorite place to visit was Ireland, where she spent weeks exploring the countryside and learning from the locals. She also enjoyed spending time with the Rowdy Reds in Douglas.

Peggy is lovingly remembered by Gradon Schmidt; her brother, Kenneth Metzler; her daughters, Theresa (Mike) Reed and Amy (Scott) Riddle; and four grandchildren, Nicole Reed, Abigale, Isabella, and Alexander Riddle.