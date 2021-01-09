TORRINGTON—Margaret E. “Peg” Dill passed away at the age of 89 in Torrington, WY on January 2, 2021. Peg was born in Casper, WY to Ray C. and Camille Pearson on October 27, 1931. Peg was a proud member of the NCHS Class of 1950. Following her graduation, she attended business college in Chillicothe, MO.

Her work career included positions at Shell Oil in Casper and Billings, the Yonkee Law Office in Thermopolis, and Union Oil Company in Casper. She retired from Union Oil in 1992.

Peg loved her family and will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her brother, Keith (Jeri) Pearson of Houston, TX; sister, Sandy (Joe) Selby of Torrington, WY; sister-in-law, Diana Pearson of Ewa Beach, HI; daughter, Deb Bowers of Denver, CO; son, Bob (Becky) Dill of Casper; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Dan) Wood (also of Casper). She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Kristin (Jeremy) Curtis of Troy, IL, Mike (Sian) Dill of Tyler, MN, Tony (Shaine) Dill of Casper, Janelle Dill and her fiancé Jeremy Quist of Sheridan; and her great-grandchildren, Liam Curtis of Troy, IL, Layla, Ally, and Quinn Dill of Casper and Cece and Barrett Dill of Tyler, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John E. Dill; and brother, Gary Pearson.

Due to COVID restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601.