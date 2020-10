CASPER—Margaret Helen (Jones) MacMillan Strohl, 95, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bustard’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. following the interment at the Yellowstone Garage.