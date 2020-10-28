CASPER—Margaret enjoyed visits from most of her family in Casper a few days before she left to join her husband early October 23, 2020.

Margaret Helen (Jones) MacMillan Strohl was born the youngest of five children at her parents’, Harry L. and Lotta E. Jones, home on March 2, 1925 in Lance Creek, Wyoming. The Jones family later moved to Glenrock and then Parkerton, Wyoming. She graduated from Glenrock-Parkerton High School in 1943. She then moved to Vallejo, California and worked at Mare Island, helping with the war effort. There, she reconnected with W. R. “Bob” MacMillan, who was enlisted in the Army. They were married in Los Angeles, California. After the war, they moved back to Wyoming. Margaret worked at JC Penney’s in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They had two sons, Fredrick Neil and Raymond Lynn MacMillan. They later divorced and the boys moved to Parkerton to live with their grandparents.

Margaret lived in Casper where she worked at JC Penney’s and Mountain States Power (later Pacific Power and Light, now Rocky Mountain Power) where she met Joseph L. “Buster” Strohl. They were married November 3, 1951. The happy couple and two sons first lived at a rental home on South Poplar Street in Casper. After the birth of another son, John Joseph “Jack” Strohl, they purchased a small house at 311 South Fenway. Then came the girls, Susan Jeannene, Patricia Luanne, and Barbara Elizabeth.