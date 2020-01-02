CASPER—Margaret Hunt passed away on December 29, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born August 29, 1921 in Jireh, Wyoming, the daughter of Leonard and Pearl (Whitehill) Heine. She was raised and educated in Jireh and graduated from Manville High School in 1939. She graduated from Halls School of Cosmetology in Casper in 1941 and worked at the Avalon Beauty Shop in Rawlins, WY.

On September 5, 1941 she married Eugene S. Hunt in Rawlins, Wyoming. He preceded her in death in 2003 after 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of the Prairie Prowlers extension club for many years. She and her husband were members of the Amoco Bowling League and she was a 4-H leader.

She worked at Dean Morgan school cafeteria and later at Hilltop Coin mat, retiring in 1984.

She enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos play football, her favorite team. She also enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, reading, fishing, playing cards and playing scrabble.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After retiring, she and her husband spent many winters in California and Arizona and summers in Casper.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Hunt of Evansville and Larry Hunt of Glenrock; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.