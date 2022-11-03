ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret Johnson, born December 7, 1929 aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2022 after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family.

Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just North of Rock Springs, the daughter of Slovenian immigrants, Ignatz Lovshe and Frances (Kuhelj) Lovshe. She graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1947, before attending Denver University and the University of Wyoming, where she received her degree in Secretarial Sciences in 1952. In 1959, Marge married Wayne Johnson in East Moline, Illinois, but after short stints in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, they returned to Rock Springs.

During her life, Marge was an avid Bridge player and was a 50-year member in PEO Chapter AE. For many years she attended the Wyoming Engineering Society yearly convention with Wayne where they made lifelong friends from all over Wyoming. More recently she was a fan of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy”, the only TV she watched. She was always kind to the young neighborhood children and was known to be an excellent cook of what is now called “comfort food”. She always loved having food for friends and family around the kitchen table. Marge was a 20+ year Breast Cancer Survivor. At the time of her diagnosis, it was quite a scare, but she handled it well, and went on to a fulfilling life afterward.

Margaret is survived by husband, Wayne; son, Paul from San Diego; daughter, Amy Allen and husband, Tom from Rock Springs; grandson, Wayne Allen and partner, Karli Swenson (Denver, CO); grandson, Parker Allen (Laramie, WY); brother-in-law, Wally Johnson (Rock Springs); sister-in-law, Mary Johnson (Rock Springs); and a multitude of nieces; nephews; grand-nieces; and grand-nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by two sisters: Ida Tarno and Anna Porenta (Rock Springs); three brothers: Felix, John, and Frank Remc (Rock Springs); and several in-laws: brother-in-law, John Porenta (Rock Springs); sister and brother-in-law: Ruth and Cliff Hokanson (Green River); brother and sister-in-law: Karl and Dorothy Johnson (Lander); brother-in-law, Bob Johnson (Rock Springs); brother-in-law, Larry Johnson (Rock Springs); and sister-in-law, Harriet Johnson (Rock Springs).

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Margaret’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901 or Young at Heart Senior Citizens Center.

A Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

