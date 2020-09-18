 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margaret “Maggie” Brandner
View Comments

Margaret “Maggie” Brandner

{{featured_button_text}}

GREEN RIVER - Margaret “Maggie” Brandner, 83, died Monday, September 7, 2020.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News