CASPER—Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Margaret “Maggie” Lemmers passed away peacefully in her home March 23, 2020 at the age of 65. Maggie was born November 9, 1954, the daughter of the late Eileen and Wayne Baird.

A lifelong, Casper resident, Maggie helped hundreds of convicted felons find meaningful work following the completion of their sentences.

Maggie is survived by her brother and his wife, Mick and Wanda Baird; son, Ryan Lemmers; and daughter, Adrienne Lemmers. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Zoey, Layla, Guy, and Mia.

Maggie most enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and gardener. She was one of the sweetest people alive and will be sorely missed by all those she touched.

Maggie will be cremated and her ashes spread on the Pacific Northwest coast. Local memorial services will be arranged for the summer due to current restrictions on gatherings.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to City of Casper Metro Animal Services.

