Margaret “Maggie” Rose Peterson

TORRINGTON - Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Margaret Rose “Maggie” Peterson, 67, at 10 am Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Saint Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6pm. Maggie died at her home on April 27, 2021 and cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be given to either St. Joseph Children's Home or Saint Rose Catholic Church.
Maggie was born March 10, 1954 in Alma, Nebraska the daughter of William and Marilee (Wickiser) Rischling. She grew up in Nebraska and Iowa and graduated Bayard High School in 1972. She then attended Chadron State College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree. She married Todd Peterson on June 14, 1980 in Bayard, Nebraska.
She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were older. She then went to work for Dr. Lance Griggs where she was an office assistant for sixteen years retiring in 2018.
Maggie enjoyed gardening especially flowers, and golfing with her girlfriends. She was totally devoted to her family especially her grandchildren. She loved her close circle of friends and was a selfless person who had a special gift with children. She was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church, and the Saint Rose Council of Catholic Women.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Todd of Torrington, Wyoming; daughter, Andrea (Al) Frank of Hastings, Nebraska; sons, Ben (Danielle) Peterson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Joe (Franzi) Peterson of Orono, Maine, and Kevin (Ally) Peterson of North Glenn, Colorado; grandchildren, Keelin, Julia and Maggie Frank, Evelyn and Blaine Peterson, Finn Peterson and Owen Peterson; siblings, Mary (Richard) Fulkerson of Denver, Colorado, Anne (Mike) Moody of Omaha, Nebraska, Dick (Gretchen) Rischling of Grand Island, Nebraska, Dave (Shawna) Rischling of Alliance, Nebraska, Jane (Pat) Stutzman of Raleigh, North Carolina, Cecilia (Mike) Higgins of Reno, Nevada, Christine (Randy) Dickerson of Chadron, Nebraska, Rose (Dennis) Hengen of McCook, Nebraska, Jean (Brian) Gatzmeyer of Elkhart, Indiana, Joe (Linda) Rischling of Chadron, Nebraska, and Susan Rischling of Elkhart, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Rita.