Margaret “Maggie” Rose Peterson

TORRINGTON - Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Margaret Rose “Maggie” Peterson, 67, at 10 am Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Saint Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6pm. Maggie died at her home on April 27, 2021 and cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be given to either St. Joseph Children's Home or Saint Rose Catholic Church.

Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Maggie was born March 10, 1954 in Alma, Nebraska the daughter of William and Marilee (Wickiser) Rischling. She grew up in Nebraska and Iowa and graduated Bayard High School in 1972. She then attended Chadron State College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree. She married Todd Peterson on June 14, 1980 in Bayard, Nebraska.

She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were older. She then went to work for Dr. Lance Griggs where she was an office assistant for sixteen years retiring in 2018.