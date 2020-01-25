Marge Kronschnabel

“Grandma” Kay was the ultimate family person. She was a great cook, an even better baker, and an unfailing role model to her five grandkids and seven great grandkids. The grandkids and great grandkids adored Grandma Kay as much as she did them. Christmas was a favorite holiday, and Grandma Kay loved the holiday baking. She was a prolific gift giver and spent countless hours finding the perfect gift for everyone on her list.

Marge was an avid sports fan. She rarely missed an activity her grandkids and great grandkids participated in, whether it was 12 and under fast pitch softball, or a USA wrestling tournament. Many will remember her at the side of the wrestling mat proudly cheering while always wearing the button of her beloved great grandson, Kagan Lenzen. Along with youth sports, Marge enjoyed following the University of Wyoming Cowboys and George Kay, the voice of the Cowboys. When checking into cable companies, it was a must that they carry Root Sports/AT&T so Marge could follow her beloved Colorado Rockies. She watched every game, knew all the players, and questioned calls by the manager and umps from the comfort of her recliner. Her passion for the team has fostered a love for the Rockies that has been passed down to her family. Family traditions now include “Rockies Parties” for opening day, the home opener, playoff games, and many of the 162 games in between. One of Grandma Kay’s favorite things was to be serenaded by her great grandkids to “Josie’s on a vacation far away” aka Your Love by Center Field, Charlie Blackmon’s at bat song.