LAYTON, Utah—Margene E. McLellan was born in Laramie, WY, April 14, 1930 to Harry and Neva Johnson. She passed away February 7, 2021.

While attending the University of Wyoming she met and married John McLellan.

Job opportunities took the couple to Worland, WY and later to Casper where they lived until retirement.

After retirement, their summers were spent at Star Valley Ranch, WY and winters in Sun City, AZ.

Margene and John both enjoyed camping, gardening, golf and traveling. Their travel adventures took them all around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and many other parts of the world. Cherished memories were created on trips shared with their children to Hawaii, Europe, New Zealand and Peru.

Margene was an amazing cook and seamstress, but above all, a loving, caring and patient wife, mom and grandma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Mary Lou Davis.

She leaves behind her children, Glenn, Linda Smith (Steve), Karen Dalton (Jerry), and Barry (Ginny); grandchildren, Shawnna Murphy, and Eric Rice; sister, Sylvia Bassford; and numerous nieces and nephews.