CASPER—Margery Phyllis (Green) Lefevre died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Life Care Center, Casper. Phyllis, born in 1923, was the eldest child of Forrest Aden and Blanche Violet Green of Spokane, Washington.
Phyllis enjoyed recounting her childhood growing up in Helena, Montana, particularly summers spent living in tents while her father followed road construction projects, building some of the first paved highways through western Montana Mountains. She also recalled times during the Depression when the family would search for stray bits of coal along railways, or times they lined their worn out shoes with paper.
High school valedictorian, she was the first in her family to attend college. She married fellow Montana State University chemistry student Lorin Durward Lefevre in 1946, received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1948 then moved to Casper.
She was a homemaker, renowned for her apple pie. Family recreation included reading, camping, rock hunting, singing, and playing music. Phyllis sang and played piano and violin. She and Lorin gave their children the gifts of music and music lessons. Among many other gifts to their children was a love for learning and particularly science
The couple was active in a Casper square dancing club and the Wyoming Fiddlers’ Association. A convert to Roman Catholicism, Phyllis was active in her parish life, particularly parish choirs and Our Lady of Fatima Altar and Rosary Society.
Phyllis’ husband, parents, sister, Delores Sparing of Helena, Montana, and great-grandson, Jaxon Kalinowski predeceased her.
She is survived by her sister, Myrtle Prohaska of Seattle, Washington; brother, Forrest Green of Cody, Wyoming; her six children, Richard (Julie) of Lander, Wyoming, Nancy Byrne (Dermot), Margie Valdez (John), David (Penny), Carol O’Hearn (Kevin) all of Casper, and Don of Rapid City, South Dakota. She is also survived by thirty grandchildren and forty five great-grandchildren.
Phyllis’ funeral mass was held June 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
