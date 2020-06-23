× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Margery Phyllis (Green) Lefevre died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Life Care Center, Casper. Phyllis, born in 1923, was the eldest child of Forrest Aden and Blanche Violet Green of Spokane, Washington.

Phyllis enjoyed recounting her childhood growing up in Helena, Montana, particularly summers spent living in tents while her father followed road construction projects, building some of the first paved highways through western Montana Mountains. She also recalled times during the Depression when the family would search for stray bits of coal along railways, or times they lined their worn out shoes with paper.

High school valedictorian, she was the first in her family to attend college. She married fellow Montana State University chemistry student Lorin Durward Lefevre in 1946, received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1948 then moved to Casper.

She was a homemaker, renowned for her apple pie. Family recreation included reading, camping, rock hunting, singing, and playing music. Phyllis sang and played piano and violin. She and Lorin gave their children the gifts of music and music lessons. Among many other gifts to their children was a love for learning and particularly science