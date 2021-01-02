CASPER—Margie A. (Munson) Madden, 92, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side December 28, 2020 of complications from surgery and congestive heart failure.
She was born October 21, 1928 in Plentywood, Montana, attended a one-room country school and graduated from Plentywood High in 1946.
Margie attended Eastern Montana College of Education in Billings and Northern Colorado College of Education in Greeley, graduating with a degree in elementary education. After attending college for one year, she taught in one-room country schools in Montana, living with local farm families. After graduation, she taught third grade in Montana and Oregon.
She married Don Madden in Billings in 1959.
Margie is survived by daughters, Ginny Aycock and husband, Chip, Judy Madden and husband, Tom Sutherland; and grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, and Sam Aycock.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don Madden; sister, Beth Paulson; brothers, George and Richard Munson.
Margie played the piano for church services while in high school, taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church, and typed the church newsletter. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader and helped in her husband’s consulting business. She was a member of Geo Wives, a hospital volunteer and belonged to a hiking and cross-country skiing group. Margie loved having the family gather for summer and Christmas, she loved all kinds of flowers and gardening, and enjoyed reading.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the local food bank.