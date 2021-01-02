CASPER—Margie A. (Munson) Madden, 92, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side December 28, 2020 of complications from surgery and congestive heart failure.

She was born October 21, 1928 in Plentywood, Montana, attended a one-room country school and graduated from Plentywood High in 1946.

Margie attended Eastern Montana College of Education in Billings and Northern Colorado College of Education in Greeley, graduating with a degree in elementary education. After attending college for one year, she taught in one-room country schools in Montana, living with local farm families. After graduation, she taught third grade in Montana and Oregon.

She married Don Madden in Billings in 1959.

Margie is survived by daughters, Ginny Aycock and husband, Chip, Judy Madden and husband, Tom Sutherland; and grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, and Sam Aycock.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don Madden; sister, Beth Paulson; brothers, George and Richard Munson.