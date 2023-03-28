BROKEN ARROW, OK — Margot McKnight Everett passed on February 28, 2023 at the age of 85. She joins her parents, RADM John Rowland McKnight, Jr. USN Ret and Margaret Belisle McKnight, husband, William Hume Everett, and beloved daughter-in-law, Susan Phillips Everett in the life to come.

She is survived by her brother, John Robert McKnight and his wife, Carol; her son, Wayne William Everett, her son, LCDR Keith Rowland Everett USN Ret and his wife, Cynthia Hayashi; her grandson, Mason Hume Everett and his wife, Amber; her grandson, Benjamin Phillips Everett and his wife, Elissa, and her granddaughter, Grace Lorene Everett.

A Navy junior, Margot was born in Baltimore when her father was stationed in Annapolis. She grew up all over the world including Guam, The Philippines, Annapolis, MD, Kansas City, MO, Larned, KS, Newport, RI, Norfolk, VA, Chatham and Boston, MA, and St. Louis, MO, but called San Diego, CA her hometown. She attended five high schools in four years including Barstow High School in Kansas City where she lived with her cousin, Betsy. She spent her senior year in St. Louis, graduating from Kirkwood High School in 1955.

She graduated with a Degree in education from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1959 where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was a lifelong supporter of that sisterhood.

After graduation, she worked as a 5th grade teacher in Coronado, CA commuting by ferry from San Diego—there was no Bay Bridge back then.

Margot met her future husband on a blind date, William Hume Everett III (Bill), a Navy Lieutenant serving aboard the USS Segundo (SS-398), and married in June of 1963. Yes, her husband had gumption—he married the admiral’s daughter.

When Bill left the Navy to attend Law School at the University of Nebraska, they moved to Lincoln where she continued to teach 5th grade. While in Lincoln she gave birth to her first son, Wayne, in April of 1967. After Bill graduated from law school, they moved to Casper, WY where Bill went into practice with his father, Hume. Shortly after, Margot gave birth to her second son, Keith, in December 1969.

In 1974 the family moved to Tulsa, OK where Bill served as General Counsel of Terra Resources, an independent oil and gas development company, and Margot devoted herself to raising the boys and philanthropic work.

After sending both her sons off to college, in 1989 they moved to Dallas, TX where Margot grew close to her nieces, Jennie Fish and Elizabeth Everett.

When Bill retired from oil and gas law in 1991, they moved back to Casper where they remained until 2019, when Bill passed and Margot moved back to assisted living in Tulsa to be near Wayne and his family.

In case you missed it—she was the proud daughter, wife and mother of US Navy submariners.

Always heavily involved with social and charitable organizations, Margot was a member of: Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, since 1955; Daughters of the American Revolution, since 1963; PEO—Past President of chapters in Tulsa and Casper; Tulsa County Bar Auxiliary, 1974-1989—President in 1977-1978; Petroleum Club in Tulsa and Casper—Past President in Casper. Deeply patriotic, she greatly enjoyed acting as a docent at naturalization ceremonies in Tulsa and Casper. And always a teacher, she organized book drives for children with any organization she worked with.

Margot was an avid boater and sailor in every size boat from a dinghy to a 50-foot houseboat, and a skilled angler who out fished Bill most weekends. As a skeet shooter she shot clean rounds of 25 with a 20 gauge. And she bowled an average of over 200 and got a Dutch 200 more than once.

A dog lover, she joins her beloved Yorkshire Terrier—Charlie, West Highland White Terrier—Duffy, and Welsh Corgi—Katy.

The wise matriarch of the Everett clan, Margot was a devoted and doting grandmother, friend and mentor to her entire extended family, and the consummate cook and host at many a friend and family meal. She helped coin the term “Outlaws” for everyone who married into the Everett family.

An elegant lady with grace and class, she loved and laughed every day. She will be missed.