CASPER — Marguerite H. Carr passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 18, 2023. Marguerite was born on February 21, 1927, in Willow City, North Dakota the daughter of the late Bernice Viola Fahrnkoph and Cliffton Edward Henry Holtz. She had one sister, Marion Feuerhelm who she dearly loved . Marion preceded her in death on May 17, 2010. Marguerite attended school in Willow City and graduated with the class of 1944. She married Rueben P. Odegaard, and they had one daughter Patricia LaVonne. They later divorced. Along with her daughter Patty, they moved to Casper, Wyoming in December of 1959 . On October 25, 1972, she married the love of her life, Leland Carr. He owned the Goose Egg Inn, and they ran it together for many years. After selling it they bought the Belair Motel. Marguerite obtained her realtor license and then became a Broker opening her own realty company, Bel Air Realty. They purchased a trailer at Alcova Lake where they enjoyed many summers, Leland preceded her in death on December 8, 1994. Several years later John Kennedy entered her life as her companion. They enjoyed each other’s company and continued enjoying Alcova Lake. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2022. Marguerite continued to enjoy summers at Alcova, and one of the many highlights was Friday nights with her best buddy, Connie Burnette at the Boat Club. Marguerite was a member of the Red Hats Society and the Girls Night Out Bunco group. She was a member of the Mount Hope Lutheran Church. She also was a member of the Eagles, Elks, and the Casper Boat Club. She had a love for her schnauzers, Candy, Jackie, and Johnny.