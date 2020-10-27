Maria Campo

I hadn’t realized just how bad her memory had gotten the morning she called me asking for help finding her car. Couldn’t find it. Nope, not at the mechanic shop. Hadn’t left it someplace and gotten a ride home. Couldn’t find it. I said I’d help. The nice policeman said, sure he knew where her car was. In the junkyard in Douglas. She had totaled it. Jump the curb at the post office, took out the handrail, took out the bottom of the motor. She didn’t remember. Took her to look at it, it looked fine. But too expensive to repair. Still didn’t want to move to town, so I let her think about it a few days. She called about a week later, said maybe it was time. Turned out, she had already filled out the paperwork to move to the senior apartments two weeks before. Didn’t remember it.

It takes a lot to move a lifetime of “stuff” into an apartment. Eventually we got it done. Even the plants. Did I tell you about the plants? Maria could grow anything. Everything. She would drag home from the store every scraggly, bedraggled still-almost-green thing she could find, and coach it back to exuberance. (Gotta tell ya, it’s a real trick to protect apartment carpet from spilled plant water. Still, we did it). Her piano came to the apartment too, and she decided to take piano lessons. I know she was practicing, because one of the neighbors complained to me about it!