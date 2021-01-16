BAR NUNN—Maria Clotilde “Tillie” Trujillo, 81, of Bar Nunn, Wyoming passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center. She was born on June 21, 1939 to Tobias and Casilda Pacheco in Costilla, NM. Tillie and her family moved when she was young to Colorado then the family settled in Casper, WY where she graduated from Natrona County High School.

Tillie met the love of her life, Eloy Trujillo and they married on October 30, 1959. Together they had three children, Laurie, Victor, and Mike. Tillie loved being a wife and mother and took her job as a homemaker to heart.

Tillie spent her retirement years enjoying the gifts of her family, traveling with her siblings and time with her children and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.