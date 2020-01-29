Maria Evan Eldredge

CASPER—Maria “Eva” Eldredge passed on January 24, 2020. She was born at home on July 23, 1936 in San Miguel County, New Mexico to Vivian and Donelia Lujan. She attended a country school and Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where she met the love of her life Lloyd Eldredge. Eva and Lloyd were married on September 4, 1954 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. To this union four children were born, Lloyd III, Starla, Bert and Bobby. They also raised Eva’s brother Leo Lujan. She became a member of the LDS church in 1963.

Eva worked hard raising and taking care of her family and extended family. She had a passion for helping others and for being a part of the young women in church.

After Lloyd’s retirement they found themselves more at home enjoying family and grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and making personal embroidery gifts for people. She loved making people laugh and smile with her little teasing gifts and sense of humor. At Christmas she loved making candy and cookies to share with people.

Survivors include: daughter, Starla Hughes (Ron); sons, Bert (Kristie) and Bobby; granddaughter, Keshia Lynch (Tyler); other grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Trenton and Paisley Lynch; which all reside in Casper; sisters, Isabel, Mary, Estella, Angela; and brothers, Sammy, and Johnny; and stepmom, Elvira; along with nieces and nephews.