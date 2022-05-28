CASPER — We are hosting a gathering in honor of Maria Rene Sheets Thursday, June 2nd, at United Church of Christ, 1511 S. Melrose, Casper. Please drop in between 2 pm and 4 pm for conversation and light snacks.
Maria Rene Sheets
