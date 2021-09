CASPER—Marialyce Barrett Tobin, 97, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Rosary will follow at 5 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the church. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery.