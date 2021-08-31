CASPER—Marialyce Barrett Tobin died at home on August 28, 2021 at the age of 97.
Marialyce Barrett was born January 1,1924 in Lusk, Wyoming to Alice Catherine (Donoghue) Barrett and Congressman, Governor and US. Senator Frank A. Barrett. After graduation from Lusk High School as salutatorian in 1942, she attended the University of Wyoming where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She transferred to Trinity College in Washington, DC after her father was elected to the United States Congress. She graduated from George Washington University in 1946 and received her law degree from Catholic University of America in 1949.
Her first job after law school graduation was working for Ohio Oil Company in Casper. She entered private practice in 1951.
She married Richard “Dick” A. Tobin on September 1, 1956, in Lusk, Wyoming. Marialyce and Dick practiced law together as Tobin and Tobin in the Conroy Building in Casper until Dick’s death in 1986. Marialyce continued practicing estate and trust law until she was in her late eighties.
Marialyce was a long-time member of the Casper College Foundation board. She commissioned and donated the 15 -foot high and 28-foot-long Essence of Rex bronze statue to the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College in 2017. Essence of Rex was inspired by a visit to a London Museum, where she saw a dinosaur from Wyoming. She worked with its creator, Chris Navarro, to ensure that the final statue design would permit children to climb on it and that its interior illumination could be enjoyed by the residents of Casper at night.
Marialyce was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Anthony’s parish where she served on the parish council and as a Finance Trustee. She was a strong supporter of St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish School. In 2017, again working with Chris Navarro, she commissioned and gifted the 22 -foot high, Sacred Heart of Jesus bronze statue to St. Anthony’s School and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The statue was donated in memory of her parents. Once again, she made sure that the illumination from the lighted heart of the statue could be seen at night.
Marialyce’s love of travel began when she accompanied her father, United States Senator Frank Barrett, to the Far East in 1956. Later, she and Dick traveled throughout the world. After Dick’s death, she continued to travel with her best friend and sister-in-law Peggy Tobin. Some of the places she visited were Europe, the Holy Land, the North Pole, Russia, Antarctica and Africa. She also enjoyed taking her nieces and nephews on special individual trips in the United States.
Marialyce was an avid fan of college football, especially the University of Wyoming and Notre Dame. She traveled with family to many bowl games to cheer on her teams.
Marialyce was a longtime member of the Republican Party, a member of the Natrona County Bar Association and the Wyoming State Bar and a member of the Natrona County Historical Society. She was a past president of the Casper Chapter of Business and Professional Women’s Club and taught business law at Casper College for fourteen years. Marialyce generously donated numerous items to the Barrett Collection at the Wyoming State Museum and the Historic Governor’s mansion in Cheyenne as well as to St. Antony Tri-Parish School in Casper.
Marialyce was predeceased by her husband, Dick; parents, Frank and Alice; brothers, Dr. Francis A. Barrett and Hon. Judge James E. Barrett; and a sister who died in infancy. Also predeceasing Marialyce were nephews, James Hays Barrett and Joseph Holland Barrett; niece, Ann Catherine Barrett Sandahl; and great – great-niece, McKenna Quast.
She is survived by Barrett nephews, Larry, Mike, Francis, Pat, Richard and John Barrett; and Tobin nephews, Peter, Jim and Paul Tobin and Marty Wilson. Also surviving her are Barrett nieces, Alice Clement and Mary Orton; and Tobin nieces, Kathy Tobin, Pat Stevens, Margaret Fullenwider, Mary Tobin, Eileen Burke, Peggy Hearne, Rosemary Tobin, Ann Calcutt, Patricia Vickery, Mary Kay Hill, Schevaun Hagerty, Becky Howell, Jeanne Keefe and Meg Lowrimore. Her cousins, Judy “Julie” O’Conner and Mike Reilly; and sister- in-law, Dolly Tobin also survive her.
In addition to her nieces and nephews, Marialyce is survived by over one hundred great and great-great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Marialyce’s close friend and caregiver, Pat Price as well as caregivers Mary Hinton, Stephanie Davidson and Central Wyoming Hospice and Transition for their dedicated and loving care.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Thursday, September 2nd at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 E. 2nd Street, Casper, with Rosary to follow at 5 pm at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 3rd at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Donations in Marialyce’s memory can be made to Casper College. St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish School or charity of your choice.
