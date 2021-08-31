Marialyce Barrett Tobin

Marialyce was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Anthony’s parish where she served on the parish council and as a Finance Trustee. She was a strong supporter of St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish School. In 2017, again working with Chris Navarro, she commissioned and gifted the 22 -foot high, Sacred Heart of Jesus bronze statue to St. Anthony’s School and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The statue was donated in memory of her parents. Once again, she made sure that the illumination from the lighted heart of the statue could be seen at night.

Marialyce’s love of travel began when she accompanied her father, United States Senator Frank Barrett, to the Far East in 1956. Later, she and Dick traveled throughout the world. After Dick’s death, she continued to travel with her best friend and sister-in-law Peggy Tobin. Some of the places she visited were Europe, the Holy Land, the North Pole, Russia, Antarctica and Africa. She also enjoyed taking her nieces and nephews on special individual trips in the United States.

Marialyce was an avid fan of college football, especially the University of Wyoming and Notre Dame. She traveled with family to many bowl games to cheer on her teams.