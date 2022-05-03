Marian Charlotte (Terrill) Ludeman passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 90.

Marian was born November 21,1931 in Cody, Nebraska to Charles Munson Terrill and Bessie (Tooker) Terrill.

She was teaching in a one room schoolhouse near Thermopolis, Wyoming when she met her husband, Ivan. They were married May 20, 1956.

They spent their early marriage living in Linch, Wyoming where Ivan worked in the oil fields and Marian raised their two children. After receiving her BS degree from Chadron State, the family returned to Casper where Marian was an elementary school teacher from 1965 to 1994. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, where she served as a Librarian and Visiting Teacher.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Debra (Robert) Weston of Nome, Alaska; her son, Dale Ludeman of Boise, Idaho; and her sister, Nancy White of California; grandchildren: Mark Weston (Thea) of Wasilla, Alaska; Craig Weston of Ogden, Utah; Ashla (Simon) Powell of Anchorage, Alaska; Drew Weston of Portland, Oregon; Annaliese Weston of Enterprise, Utah; Ken Ludeman of Boise, Idaho; Kerianne (Bryant) Chandler of Kirkland, Washington; Cameron (Clarissa) Ludeman of Fort Knox, Kentucky; Kyle Ludeman of Rexburg, Idaho; Christie (Thomas) Linsenmann of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Conner Ludeman of Boise, Idaho; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Weston, Arya, Quinn, Porter and Clara Powell, Maverick and Neil Ludeman, and Finn Chandler.

The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Meadow Wind for the loving care provided to her. We are also appreciative to Marian’s friends for their attention and love throughout the years.

Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3931 West 45th Street on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Interment following services at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.