CASPER—Marian Elaine (Fleming) Hegdahl, 87, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and all who loved her.

Marian was born in Seattle, Washington on March 12, 1934 to Patrick Fleming and Ethyl Irene Angle. As a young girl, she moved with her mother to Minnesota where her mother met and married William August Peters.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School in Minnesota.

Marian married Donald Richard Hegdahl in Jasper, Minnesota on August 20, 1955. They were married for over 60 years.

Marian is survived by her sisters, Nona Faye Benenga and Ethyl Mae Bolluyt; and brother, William August Peters, Jr., all of Minnesota; her four children, Dawn Seger, Richard Hegdahl (Susan), Daniel Hegdahl and Diane Percival; ten grandchildren, Heather Phillips, Justin Agena, Nina Agena, Tyler Agena, Jeremy Toribio, DeAna Toribio, Christopher Toribio, Jamee Percival, Michael Welch and Roya Hegdahl; 11 great-grandchildren, Kyler Phillips, Lacey Phillips, Bentley Agena, Haylee Perrigo, Ethan Perrigo, Joules Barker, Ariyan Agena, Kaydia Toribio, Ada Toribio, Adrian Toribio, and Michael Welch; and one great-great-grandson, Weston Phillips.