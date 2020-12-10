CASPER—Marianne Hettinger has gone to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, December 7, 2020 in her 85th year. Marianne of Casper, Wyoming was a resident of Life Care Center.

Prior to retirement, she worked for Natrona County School Employees Federal Credit Union and Make-a-Wish Wyoming.

Marianne entered the COVID-19 isolation unit two weeks prior and was predeceased by her spouse, Albert “Fuzz” and her son, Edward.

Marianne was ‘Mom’ to Andrew (Michaela) of The Woodlands in Texas, Fred of Casper, and Jim (Leony) of Burlington in Ontario, Canada; grandmother to, Autumn, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Randall and Robert; fondly remembered by sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Frieda in Arizona; along with several nephews and niece in Arizona, Texas and Colorado.

Thanks to the many wonderful friends who supported her in many ways over the past several years including: members of her church community (Bethel Baptist), kind neighbors who looked out for her and long-time friends who visited her or came for window visits during COVID-19.