CASPER—Marie A. Hildebrand Robertson passed away in her home on February 1, 2020, and was interred on February 7, her 93rd birthday.
Marie was born on the ranch at Caryhurst, WY to Robert and Amelia Hildebrand. Growing up on the ranch, she attended a one room school house before graduating from Douglas High School. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Science from the University of Wyoming. The 1946 Wyoming State Fair honored her with the title “Miss Rodeo Wyoming”. In 1948, she met and married Robert Robertson (deceased 2008) and they came to live in Casper, where she was a steadfast, loving wife and mother, and a hard working community member. She became a true Wyoming woman of the greatest generation: a great marksman, wielded a branding iron with precision, managed business affairs, and entertained elegantly in her home.
Marie enjoyed nothing more than being with her adoring husband and family. Together they found time to travel and be active with skiing, hiking and working in Marie’s magnificent garden. In mid-life, Marie took up jogging (with Cheerful Charlies and Windy City Striders) and tennis. Her tennis enthusiasm, dedication and sportsmanship were commemorated by Wyoming Tennis Association’s Marie Robertson Travelling Trophy. At the same time and through it all, Marie and Rob worked tirelessly to deal with mental illness in the family.
Always choosing to volunteer to work for anything that touched her life, Marie was continuously involved in the community and held many responsible positions: Coliseum Motor Company bookkeeper/office manager/trainer, Girl Scout troop leader/President of Wyoming Girl Scout Council, a founding member of the Wyoming Tennis Association as well as their secretary/treasurer, National Alliance on Mental Illness (Wyoming) secretary/treasurer, First Christian Church deacon, and PEO Chapter G member.
She was extended many honors for her volunteerism. As she said, “the honors do not begin to recognize the fulfillment of friends discovered...and the satisfaction of helping make events happen.”
In all she did, Marie was sincere, reliable and dedicated. She lived with an abiding respect and love for all of nature.
Marie is survived by her children: Monte Robertson, Casper, Grace Marie Robertson, Wilson, and Sue Robertson Dow and husband Rick Dow, Laramie. Other relatives are sister-in-law, Margaret Hildebrand, Houston; brother, Lee Hildebrand, Glenrock; and loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for May.
Donations may be made to Central WY Counselling Center or Central Wyoming Hospice.