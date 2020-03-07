CASPER—Marie A. Hildebrand Robertson passed away in her home on February 1, 2020, and was interred on February 7, her 93rd birthday.

Marie was born on the ranch at Caryhurst, WY to Robert and Amelia Hildebrand. Growing up on the ranch, she attended a one room school house before graduating from Douglas High School. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Science from the University of Wyoming. The 1946 Wyoming State Fair honored her with the title “Miss Rodeo Wyoming”. In 1948, she met and married Robert Robertson (deceased 2008) and they came to live in Casper, where she was a steadfast, loving wife and mother, and a hard working community member. She became a true Wyoming woman of the greatest generation: a great marksman, wielded a branding iron with precision, managed business affairs, and entertained elegantly in her home.

Marie enjoyed nothing more than being with her adoring husband and family. Together they found time to travel and be active with skiing, hiking and working in Marie’s magnificent garden. In mid-life, Marie took up jogging (with Cheerful Charlies and Windy City Striders) and tennis. Her tennis enthusiasm, dedication and sportsmanship were commemorated by Wyoming Tennis Association’s Marie Robertson Travelling Trophy. At the same time and through it all, Marie and Rob worked tirelessly to deal with mental illness in the family.