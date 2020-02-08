CASPER—Marie D. Robertson slipped peacefully into sleep to await our Redeemer’s return, early January 24, 2020. Born July 11, 1928 in Los Angeles, California to Indalecia and Jeremiah Chavez; Marie later moved to Socorro, then Albuquerque, New Mexico, and back to California, where she met the handsome sailor who was the love of her life.

Marie married Billy Robertson in 1951, and they welcomed their son Rodney in 1964, before returning to Albuquerque. After 35 years of connecting callers, Marie retired from Mountain Bell. The family moved to Wyoming in 1994, where Marie enjoyed helping people at Wendy’s for 15 years.

Preceding Marie in death were her husband of 63 years; her parents; brother, Phillip; and sister, Tilda.

She is survived by her son, Rodney (Julie); and grandson, Phillip.

Her Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, February 9, 2020 at the Casper Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road.

