Marietta Ellen "Rita" Smith-Griffis

CASPER—Marietta “Rita” Ellen Smith-Griffis, age 82, of Casper, passed away August 3, 2020 at her home. Rita was born August 16, 1937 in New Underwood, South Dakota to Benjamin and Berniece (Shoun) Smith. She grew up and graduated from Sturgis, South Dakota High School.

Rita and her husband, Jerry, were long time Wyoming residents and owned and operated a trucking business for more than 40 years.

Marietta was preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter, Brenda Griffis. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Griffis; son, Alan Hill, of California; step-son, Brian (Kayla) Griffis of Gillette, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Jared, Brynlee, Brennan and Riley; two great-great grandchildren; and brother, John Smith of Rapid City, South Dakota.

A celebration of life gathering is pending at this time.

