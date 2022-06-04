Marilyn C. Burton, 81, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 due to health complications.

Marilyn was born on November 17, 1940 in Harrison, Arkansas to Kenneth and Dora Monday. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1958. Later she went on to marry the love of her life David Burton after meeting in California; they were married in 1962. They had two children, Brantley and Kelly, who were born and raised in Pinole, California. They later relocated to Casper, Wyoming in 1980.

Marilyn - also known as "Honey" - loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She also took great pride in devoting her time and commitment to her church. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and catering to those she cared for. She was never afraid to take on an adventure alone or get the family together for some fun that will be remembered for years to come. In her younger years she was known to load up the dog, and sneak off to go fishing while the kids were at school. In the recent years she could be found driving around town with her dog, Sissy.

She has now joined her parents; her late husband, David; her son, Brantley; her sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Frank; and one great-granddaughter, Ava for eternity in Heaven. Her memory lives on through her daughter, Kelly (Mike) Shanley; brothers, Keith (Debra) and Wayne (Patty); five grandchildren: David, Charla, Gary (Amber), Aaron (Samantha), Kevin (Ana); seven great-grandchildren: Shylynn, Preston, Kelsey, Mia, Tavian, Harlie, and Hazel.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First Church of the Nazarene located at 2020 S Jefferson. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.newcomercasper.com.