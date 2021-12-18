CASPER—Marilyn Elaine “Mike” Bolender, it is with love and sadness that we share the passing of Marilyn Elaine “Mike” Goodman Bolender. Mike was born in 1928 and grew up with her family in Wray, Colorado.

After graduating from high school in Wray, she earned an associate degree at the Colorado Women’s College. While in college, she met Richard “Kelly” Bolender and they fell in love. They married in 1949, in Wray, Colorado and cherished their love and their lives together for the next 72 years.

While in the process of raising their family, Mike and Kelly lived in Grass Creek, Cody, Powell, and Casper. Throughout her life, Mike provided wonderful and endearing love and care for her husband and five children.

Mike enjoyed cooking and did so with spirit and impressive outcomes. She was particularly famous for her spaghetti and meatballs, egg enchiladas, peanut brittle, and homemade apple and cherry pies. She enjoyed gardening and watching and feeding the birds, deer, and other wildlife around the house. She also loved rooting for the Rockies and Broncos.

Mike spent many years working as office manager for RL Manning Drilling Co. in Casper. Upon her retirement, she traveled the world with Kelly and friends, visiting some 42 countries.

She in turn was loved by so many. Everyone who had the opportunity to spend time with Mike, playing bridge, sharing meals, volunteering, helping with church activities, treasured her company. From her, others learned and grew to be better people grounded in love and affection. She taught others kindness and passed on goodness through her words and actions. She was a person with the utmost caring, kindheartedness, and generosity of spirit.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Richard “Kelly” Bolender; her parents, Dewey and Violet Goodman; and her sister, June Talbot.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Peek (Richard), John Bolender (Chris), Lynn Wheeler (Jim), Patty O’Leary (Seamus), and Dan Bolender (Catherine); her twelve grandchildren; and her twelve great-grandchildren.

Mike was a devoted Catholic who attended Our Lady of Fatima Church for many years. Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed by a celebration of life at 2471 River Meadows Road. She will be missed and remembered by all.

