Marilyn Elizabeth Fletcher

GUERNSEY—Born Marilyn Elizabeth Bailey to Arthur Clifford and Louise Bailey, November 1, 1936, in Morrill, Nebraska. Marilyn passed away on June 29, 2020 after suffering with Dementia and several falls.

She is survived by her sisters, Elva McGilvrey, Dorothy Oaks, Helen Bailey and Jean Borland; her daughters, Sherry Lea (David) Wilson of Riverton, Peggy (Gary) Anderson of Guernsey, Sherry (Carl) Engler of Hudson, and Tammy (Tom) Reed of Dubois; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Dean Darnall; her parents; both of her husbands, Roger James Darnall and Robert L. Fletcher; as well as one sister, Hazel Williams.

Due to COVID-19, please bring a chair to the Ft. Laramie Park north of the Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will honor Marilyn August 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial with her husband Bob of 47 years will follow at the Wheatland Cemetery that afternoon.

