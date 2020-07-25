Marilyn J. Lyle
CASPER—Born Marilyn Joan Maples December 13, 1937 in Denver, Colorado to William Maples and Ruth Sanders.
Marilyn’s mother died of tuberculosis when she was five. Her father remarried Mable Maples and she became her mom and dear friend for the rest of her life.
In 1950, they moved to Lakewood and Marilyn graduated from Lakewood High in 1956.
She attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO and graduated with a degree in Psychology in 1960.
After graduation, She worked in the Denver Mayor’s office. She met her future husband, James Lyle and they married in 1964. Following their marriage, they moved to Casper, Wyoming where they made their home for the next 55 years.
Together, she and Jim raised two children, William Stuart and Allyson Lea.
Marilyn was active in local service organizations, including P.E.O., Casper Service League, United Methodist Women and many others. She volunteered for political candidates and later worked as a travel agent, a paralegal and an executive assistant at Brown, Drew, Massey & Sullivan and concluded her career at the 7th Judicial District Court.
Following her retirement in 2003, she continued to volunteer her time at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and multiple clubs and service organizations. She also was able to travel to visit her grandchildren, Ashton, Aidan and Peyton who she adored.
She was the most cheerful person in every room she entered. Her love for life, family and friends is unsurpassed. Marilyn’s smile and energy were infectious and she lifted everyone up she came in contact with. She will be sorely missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
A celebration of life will be held on August 1, 2020 at Crossroad Pavilion at 11:00 a.m. Cool, casual summer attire please.
In lieu of flowers donations in Marilyn’s name can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.
