Marilyn J. Lyle

CASPER—Born Marilyn Joan Maples December 13, 1937 in Denver, Colorado to William Maples and Ruth Sanders.

Marilyn’s mother died of tuberculosis when she was five. Her father remarried Mable Maples and she became her mom and dear friend for the rest of her life.

In 1950, they moved to Lakewood and Marilyn graduated from Lakewood High in 1956.

She attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO and graduated with a degree in Psychology in 1960.

After graduation, She worked in the Denver Mayor’s office. She met her future husband, James Lyle and they married in 1964. Following their marriage, they moved to Casper, Wyoming where they made their home for the next 55 years.

Together, she and Jim raised two children, William Stuart and Allyson Lea.

Marilyn was active in local service organizations, including P.E.O., Casper Service League, United Methodist Women and many others. She volunteered for political candidates and later worked as a travel agent, a paralegal and an executive assistant at Brown, Drew, Massey & Sullivan and concluded her career at the 7th Judicial District Court.