CASPER – Marilyn Joan (Maples) Lyle, 83, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Crossroads Pavilion in the Mike Lansing Crossroads Park, 1100 N. Poplar St. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed.