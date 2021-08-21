 Skip to main content
Marion Bud" Corson
Marion Bud" Corson

DOUGLAS—Marion “Bud” Corson, 89, died Sunday, Aug.15, 2021. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the funeral home. A reception will follow at Bustard & Jacoby’s Reception Center. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery with military honors accorded. Mr. Corson served in the U.S. Army.

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home

