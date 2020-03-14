CASPER—Marion “Diane” Johnston, 71, of Casper, WY passed away February 21, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Diane was born August 11, 1948 to Marion Hoyt and Bonnie Jean Bledsoe (Watts) in Shawnee, OK. Her and her sisters, Tommye and Shelley were raised in the suburbs of Oklahoma City until Diane was nine years old. The family moved to Japan as her father served in the Army/Air Corps. She was very proud of his service.

They returned to the Oklahoma City area, where she finished High School and attended the University of Oklahoma. She did not let her education end there as she was a lifelong student, whether in business or other varied interests.

She moved to Casper in the 1980’s and worked in banking and at ICO-Platte Rod and Pipe and served as Comptroller for the Chamber of Commerce. She began her career at WIDC Frontier in 1986 as Vice President and also served as President of the Chamber of Commerce in 1990-1991. She was promoted to President of WIDC in 1991 and was instrumental in helping many small businesses begin in Casper and throughout Wyoming. She was named Women of Business Advocate of the Year for Wyoming. During this time she also served as Treasurer for the Nicolaysen Art Museum.