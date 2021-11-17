CASPER—Marion “Peggy” Foschini, 85, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Casper. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Fort Ministries, 4741 W. Yellowstone Hwy. in Mills.
