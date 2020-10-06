Marion (Waln) Buchenroth

Marion loved the incredible beauty of Jackson Hole, but believed the natural beauty could be augmented with music, art and history. While family was her number one priority and concern, her impact to the Jackson Hole community could be viewed as her legacy. She created a cultural council to support the arts. She was a Past President of the Fine Arts Guild which supported the creation of the Grand Teton Music Festival and the annual Fine Arts Festival. She was a founding board member of the National Museum of Wildlife Art and was named a life time board member for her service. She served on the Library board and raised money for a new reading room at the Library, which at the time was charming log cabin. For nine years she served on the board of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole and was board chair. Marion chaired the board of the Jackson Hole Historical Society, and was instrumental in raising funds for the new building. Marion was active with The Order of Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, St John’s Hospital Auxiliary, and Jackson Hole Alliance. Marion’s life wasn’t just about service, it was about connections. Never a better friend. Always there when you needed her. And she played a mean hand of bridge.