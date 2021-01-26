Marjorie Elaine (Freese) Meyer

Marjorie was born on February 7, 1930 to Gertrude W. (Shade) and Max H. Freese. She was born and reared in Midwest, Wyoming, when Midwest was a known as a “company town” belonging to Standard Oil. She graduated from Midwest High School in 1949. She briefly attended Casper College where she met her future husband, Arthur E. Meyer. They were married in the spring of 1950. The couple had three children: Elaine, Rex and Janice. Marjorie and Arthur moved to Riverton, Wyoming in the early 1950’s, and resided there for over 50 years. After the death of her husband in 2009, Marjorie moved to Casper, Wyoming due to failing health and to be closer to her daughter.