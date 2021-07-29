HOUSTON, Tex.—Marjorie Louise (Humphreys) Sherman, aged 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 27, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
Born in Holdrege, Nebraska, in March 1926, she was the eldest of four children of Vincent B. and Mildred (Anderson) Humphreys. Her family moved to the Lower Rio Grande Valley when she was a child, and there she graduated from Edinburg High School, the salutatorian of her class. Her long working life as secretary and bookkeeper then began.
In 1948, she met and married Vernon Lloyd Sherman. They had five children and raised a close and loving family. She capped her long working career with a long association as secretary and office manager at the firm of Schwartz, Bon, McCrary, and Walker in Casper, Wyoming, where she developed many life-long friendships. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress, making many of the clothes she and her family wore. She loved books, music, camping, and travel in the U.S. and abroad, visiting New Zealand, Mexico, Ireland, England, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and France.
Marjorie leaves behind a large and loving family to cherish her memory. Survivors include her children, Jo Sherman Roberts (Tom) of Poulsbo, Washington, Linda Mahan of Dallas, Texas, Val Sherman (Becky) of Fort Worth, Texas, Debra Jones (Ron) of Houston, Texas, and Ralph Sherman (Susan), of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by one brother, Arthur C. Humphreys (Pat) of Seguin, Texas; sister-in-law, Ruth (Boudreaux) Humphreys of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Dorothy C. (Sherman) Schmidt of Loveland, Colorado; brother-in-law, William Sherman (Rosemary) of Ben Wheeler, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister, and one brother.
A graveside service for Marjorie will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Rev. Blake Sherman, officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.waltripfuneraldirectors.com for the Sherman family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The University of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center (https://www.mdanderson.org/).