HOUSTON, Tex.—Marjorie Louise (Humphreys) Sherman, aged 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 27, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Born in Holdrege, Nebraska, in March 1926, she was the eldest of four children of Vincent B. and Mildred (Anderson) Humphreys. Her family moved to the Lower Rio Grande Valley when she was a child, and there she graduated from Edinburg High School, the salutatorian of her class. Her long working life as secretary and bookkeeper then began.

In 1948, she met and married Vernon Lloyd Sherman. They had five children and raised a close and loving family. She capped her long working career with a long association as secretary and office manager at the firm of Schwartz, Bon, McCrary, and Walker in Casper, Wyoming, where she developed many life-long friendships. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress, making many of the clothes she and her family wore. She loved books, music, camping, and travel in the U.S. and abroad, visiting New Zealand, Mexico, Ireland, England, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and France.