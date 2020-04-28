Mark David Robertson
CASPER - Mark David Robertson was born February 24, 1936. He died March 27, 2020, age 84, after a long illness.

He was a retired construction foreman for the Casper Water Department

He left behind his wife, Viola, of 61 years and four children, Joyce Pearson of Bar Nunn, WY, Steven Robertson of Marianna, FL, June Robertson of Casper, WY, and Charles Robertson of Colorado Springs, CO; multiple grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Mark loved his Lord and his family. He made friends with everyone he met. He was a huge Colorado Rockies fan. Mark enjoyed fishing, watching the Rockies, and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family has requested donations to Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers.

A private ceremony will be held for the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

