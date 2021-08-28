CASPER—Mark Schweda, 63, passed away at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 22, 2021 following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Mark was born in Traverse City, Michigan in 1958 to Evelyn (Chmielewski) and Larry Schweda. The oldest of four children, he grew up on the family farm in Michigan. Mark graduated from Springport High School in 1976 and Albion College in 1980 with a Bachelor’s degree in City Planning. Finding no real job prospects in Michigan in 1980 – He and his best friend and ATO brother, Rick, moved west. They settled in Denver, Colorado where they both found employment.

Mark worked for Dave Cook Sporting Goods in downtown Denver where he met and later married Jamie Hack. They transferred to Casper where Mark managed the store in the new Eastridge Mall. He also spent several years employed by Mountain Sports where he met many lifelong friends. Mark then made a career transformation and became a Financial Advisor—first employed by Piper Jaffray and then RBC Wealth Management for the past 16 years.

Mark was raised Catholic, served as altar boy and had great respect for and strong faith in the teachings of Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life. He was a dedicated Boy Scout, having achieved Eagle Scout as a teenager and then serving as Cub and Den leader. He also spent many seasons coaching basketball and volleyball for his children’s teams.