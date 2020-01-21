CASPER—Mark Wayne Bond, age 57, died on January 8, 2020, at his home in Casper, Wyoming. He was born July 2, 1962, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Patricia (Bible) Bond-Williams and Michael Bond. Born into a military family, he grew up in Texas, Okinawa Japan, Maryland and Arizona, and settled in Casper, Wyoming.

Mark owned and operated Action Painting, providing commercial and residential painting services.

He was a talented artist, developing his style of abstract drawings, and was an avid collector of objects in which he took pleasure in repurposing. He also enjoyed refinishing old furniture. He loved outdoor sports and was a Certified Scuba Diver.

A member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Mark believed in God’s love, mercy and forgiveness. He was a kind-hearted person, sensitive to other peoples’ needs. A loving son, brother and uncle, Mark will be sadly missed by his family.

He leaves his mother, Patricia Bond-Williams, formerly of Casper; his father, Michael L. Bond of Evansville, IN; sister, Gaylyn Bond (Brad) Shelton of Claremore, OK; nephews, Aaron Shelton and Dr. Levi (Jocelyn) Shelton; and niece, Jessalyn Shelton (Bradley) Wofford; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His step-father, Richard A. Williams, preceded Mark in death.