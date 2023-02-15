Marlan "Mutts" King
GUERNSEY - Marlan "Mutts" King greeted his heavenly family Friday evening February 10, 2023 at home in Guernsey, Wyoming, surrounded by his wife, kids, and extended family.
He loved his job at the Sunrise mine and would talk to anyone about it for hours. He enjoyed elk hunting in Jackson in the winter and fishing in Snowy Range during the summer. He spent his retirement time running a scrap metal business and helping people tear down and discard stuff. He believed in the old fashion style of helping friends and family with no expectation of anything in return. He loved his family very much and would do anything for them.
We are planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Sunrise to celebrate what would have been his 90th birthday.The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.