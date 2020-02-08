CASPER—Marleeta Kay Lance was born August 21, 1947. She passed peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on January 29, 2020; miraculously, this was also the 30th anniversary of her daughter’s passing.

Marleeta is survived by her husband, Elgan “Butch” Lance; her sons, Kirk and Wade; daughters-in-law, Tiffany and Lettie; and her grandchildren, Lennon, London, Jesse and Rosemary; and siblings, Lavonne, Yvonne, Jeanette, Anita, Elton and their families.

She worked at Phoenix Day School for the Deaf and Wyoming School for the Deaf as an interpreter. Marleeta found purpose in being the ears for those who could not hear.

Spending time with family and friends at the lake, golfing, or enjoying great conversation and laughter on her back deck were her happiest times second only to spending time with her grandchildren. They filled her life with immeasurable pleasure and joy.

Marleeta always had a smile on her face and a kind word. Her steadfast devotion to her faith and ability to see light during troubled times set a great example for all those fortunate to know her.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s in her honor.

