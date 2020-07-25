Marleeta Lance
Marleeta Lance, 72, died January 29, 2020.
Please join us in a celebration of Marleeta's life at 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at 275 Indian Paintbrush in Butch's back yard. Please enter through the open gate by the garage.
We would like to thank you in advance for your attendance.
The family of Marleeta Lance.
