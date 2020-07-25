Marleeta Lance
View Comments

Marleeta Lance

{{featured_button_text}}

Marleeta Lance

Marleeta Lance, 72, died January 29, 2020.

Please join us in a celebration of Marleeta's life at 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at 275 Indian Paintbrush in Butch's back yard. Please enter through the open gate by the garage.

We would like to thank you in advance for your attendance.

The family of Marleeta Lance.

To plant a tree in memory of Marleeta Lance as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News