SPRINGFIELD, OR — Marlene Ann Miller, 88, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on April 21, 2022.

Marlene’s life will be celebrated by family and friends in Casper, Wyoming. Her ashes will be interred at Natrona Memorial Gardens at a date to be set this summer.

Marlene was born in Gebo, a small mining town in Wyoming, on April 30, 1933. She graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming.

Marlene married Michael J. Keller, Jr. on January 6, 1950; they were married 18 years and had four sons together. Marlene then married Philip Edward Knight on December 21, 1968. Phil passed away in 2001. Marlene then married Darold Miller on April 30, 2003.

Marlene lived and worked in Casper, Wyoming and then San Jose, California. After retiring, Marlene and Phil returned to Casper and became Parker Arizona snowbirds. After Phil passed, she began living in Arizona full time where she met and then married Darold. They relocated to Springfield, OR to be near Darold’s daughter, Jackie and Robert Weaver. Throughout her life she enjoyed many interests including knitting, painting, and travel. She especially enjoyed visiting family and friends throughout the Western US.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Darold; three sons: Michael J. (Diane), Craig R. (Heidi), and Richard V. (LeaAnn). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kerri M., John C., Jason C., Justin K., Seth M., Sarah M. and seven great-grandchildren: Gavin M., Trevor A., Sidney P., Jackson K., Elleanor J., Penelope R. and Ronin O.C.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents: Anne Marie (Bergman) and John Rae Russell; her two sisters: Mary A. (Koll) and Bette J. (Norwood) and her son, John C.